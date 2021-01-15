Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.95. 79,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.89. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

