Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

UNP stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.95. The company had a trading volume of 79,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

