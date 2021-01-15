Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.02 or 0.00019707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $2.76 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,237,170 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

