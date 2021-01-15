United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of United Airlines worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $90.10.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.