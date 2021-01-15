United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.23

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.23 and traded as high as $31.82. United Fire Group shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 85,415 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $788.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.