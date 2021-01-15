United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $260.37 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

