United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Up 7.3%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s share price were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 182,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 44,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.70.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

