United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

