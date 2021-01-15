UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 8th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 1,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 86,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

UNH stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.19. 93,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

