Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $150.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.06. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $124,822,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.