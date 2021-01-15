Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 45.5% in December

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $20.56. 1,043,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,857. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

