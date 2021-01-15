UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UPMMY stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

UPMMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

