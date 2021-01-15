Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $56.00. 1,357,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,836,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

