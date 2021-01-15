Uptrennd 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,788.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $909,828.76 and approximately $7,788.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00104822 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000801 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00344023 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012859 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012545 BTC.
Uptrennd Profile
The Reddit community for Uptrennd is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “
Buying and Selling Uptrennd
Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges:
