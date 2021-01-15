US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.32 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.