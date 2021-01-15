US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.32 on Friday. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
About US Nuclear
