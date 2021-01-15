USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) CEO Buys $35,200.00 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.