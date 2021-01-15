USDX (USDX) Market Cap Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006078 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007374 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/