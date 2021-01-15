USDX (USDX) Market Cap Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006078 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007374 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- LHT (LHT) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.
USDX Coin Profile
SHA-256
Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX's total supply is 3,768,685 coins.
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
