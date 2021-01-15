V-ID (VIDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00421975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.60 or 0.04057360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

