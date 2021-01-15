V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00421975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.60 or 0.04057360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

