v.systems (VSYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.56 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. v.systems has a total market cap of $37.56 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,107,403,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,183,794,832 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

