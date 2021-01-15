Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VCNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 443,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

