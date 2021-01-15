Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 6.9%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.64. 33,609,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 37,767,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 190,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vale by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 425,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

