Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 374,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.