Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $115.60.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

