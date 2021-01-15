VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 11,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

