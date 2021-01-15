VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 6,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.04% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.