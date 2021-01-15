Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Lessened by First Financialcorp IN

First Financialcorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of First Financialcorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Financialcorp IN owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,311. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

