Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $499,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 265.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.55. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,577. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $291.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

