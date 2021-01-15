Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,320,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

