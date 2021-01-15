Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 120,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $48.16. 213,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,576. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

