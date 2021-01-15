Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,089,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after buying an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $9,417,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,870,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,756. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.