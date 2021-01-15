Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.34. 22,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.59. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

