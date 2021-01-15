Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,774. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $358.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.