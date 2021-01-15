Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 229.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,970 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.98. 372,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,648. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

