Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bay Rivers Group’s 10th Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.18. The stock had a trading volume of 220,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

