Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.85. 3,419,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

