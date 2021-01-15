Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Financialcorp IN’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.8% of First Financialcorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 133,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,321,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

