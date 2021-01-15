Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $596,934,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.