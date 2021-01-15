Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,552,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.50. 380,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $350.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.