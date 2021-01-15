Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Arden Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,280,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 275,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,938 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.