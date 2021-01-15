Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Arden Trust Co’s Largest Position

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

