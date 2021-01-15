Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.92. 189,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

