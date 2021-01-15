Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $197.06. 3,441,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,575. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

