Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,283,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

