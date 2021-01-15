Vantage Drilling International (OTCMKTS:VTGGF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Vantage Drilling International (OTCMKTS:VTGGF)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $190.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.00.

About Vantage Drilling International (OTCMKTS:VTGGF)

Vantage Drilling International, formerly Offshore Group Investment Limited, is an international offshore drilling company. The Company is focused on operating a fleet of drilling units. The Company’s principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews, primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.