Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Varex Imaging worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 27.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Varex Imaging by 85.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $736.04 million, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.