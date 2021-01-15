Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 279,061,758 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

