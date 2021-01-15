Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $273.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,193. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

