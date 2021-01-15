Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $594,823.89

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Veil has a market cap of $594,823.89 and approximately $54,845.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 48% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,415.13 or 0.99798163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00338488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00572015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00161322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

