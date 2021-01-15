Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,527.52

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $50,527.52 and $64,120.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,529.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.99 or 0.03178830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00388718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.01310014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.93 or 0.00556714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00421399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,151 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,169 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.